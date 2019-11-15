Suva taking each tournament as it comes

As district clubs prepare for the upcoming Vodafone Premier League, Suva will use this competition as a build-up to the Inkk Mobile Battle of the Giants tournament in August.

Suva FC is expected to make a comeback after bowing out of the 2019 BOG when they were thrashed by Lautoka 4 1 in the semi-final.

Head Coach Babz Khan says though the VPL standing is crucial they will take each tournament as it comes.

Article continues after advertisement

“The BOG is just around the corner in August. What we are trying to do is trying to build-up towards the BOG, which is on the 16th in Lautoka.”

Suva will play its first tournament post-COVID-19 in the Vodafone Premier League against Rewa on July 19th at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.