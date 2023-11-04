Suva secures Futsal IDC semi-final spot

Last year’s runners up, HLB Mann Judd Suva is the first team to book its spot in the Extra Supermarket Futsal IDC semifinals.

The side qualified for the semis affter beating Glamada Investment Labasa 4-1 in the final match of day two at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Suva recorded its second win following a 4-1 victory over Lami on Thursday, they’ll meet Rakiraki at 6pm in their final pool game today.

Defending champions Ba is keeping its hopes alive for a semi-final berth with a 3-2 win against Tailevu Naitasiri.

Ba lost to Nadi 2-4 on day one and today they’ll meet Navua at 4pm to decide their whether they’ll have a chance to defend their title or not.

In other results, Nadi beat Navua 5-3 while Lami remains in the hunt for a top four finish with 4-3 win over Rakiraki.

The women’s competition will kick off at 1pm today between Suva and Nasinu followed by the Tailevu Naitasiri and Rewa clash at 2pm.