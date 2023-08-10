Suva happy with pool game opponents

[Source: Suva FA/ Facebook]

Suva football head coach Babs Khan says it’s not a big deal being drawn in a tough pool in the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice Cream Battle of the Giants tournament.

The Whites are drawn in Pool B with Rewa, Labasa and Ba.

Khan says Suva has met these teams in the Digicel Fiji Premier League before and they know what to expect.

“Whether you play a hard pool or easy pool, we got to play everybody, that’s football and we have to take the opportunity and being in that pool is a good side for us”

Suva has not won the title in 17 years.

The Whites will be opening their BOG campaign against Rewa tomorrow at 1.30pm followed by the Lautoka and Navua game at 3.30pm.

Labasa will meet Ba at 6pm while Nadi will battle Tailevu Naitasiri at 8pm.

You can listen to all BOG match commentaries live on Mirchi FM.