Football

Suva football applies for transfer

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 13, 2022 12:09 pm
Anish Khem, Inoke Turagalailai and Marlon Tahioa

Suva has applied for the transfer of Labasa midfielder Marlon Tahioa, Rewa reps Anish Khem, and Inoke Turagalailai for the 2022 season.

Suva President Ritesh Pratap says the three will play a crucial part in the teams’ midfield position.

Pratap says they’re hoping to have a smooth transition, and have these players in training as soon as possible.

“We have applied for Marlon Tahioa, Anish Khem, and Inoke Turagalailai from Rewa. These are the three players that we have already applied the release for. For those three players so far we have received the reply from the club Kasavu, they have advised on the particulars and to release the players but nothing on Rewa and Labasa.”

Pratap has hinted their interest in recruiting Lautoka reps Dave Radrigai and Malakai Rakula, and three other players.

He adds the aim hasn’t changed, and that is to win the Digicel Premier League, after losing the title to Lautoka last year.

