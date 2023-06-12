Suva coach promises comeback for fans

Suva FC coach Babs Khan watches from the side line during their last pool match against Navua

Container Haulage PTE Ltd., Extra Supermarket, and All Freight Logistics Suva football coach Babs Khan has taken full responsibility for the side’s dismal outing at the Digicel Fiji FACT.

Suva lost to Ba and Lautoka before beating Navua in its last game yesterday.

Head coach Babs Khan says he’s sorry that they failed to progress further in the competition but they’ll surely be back.

Article continues after advertisement

“For me as a coach that’s not an excuse we have five players missing, it’s my job not the players to make sure the players are always good because we’re the capital side but I’ll make sure the next tournament comes we will win it”.



Suva FC coach Babs Khan

The Fiji FACT semi-finals will be held on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva with Lautoka facing Labasa at 2pm followed by the Rewa and Ba game at 4.30pm.

The final will kick off at 3pm on Sunday and you can catch the live commentaries of all games on Mirchi FM.