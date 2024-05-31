Stallions gallops to win

Rusiate Matarerega celebrates after scoring for Nadroga

The Nadroga football team kicked-off its Digicel Pacific Fiji FACT in style after defeating Nadi 3-1 in its first pool match at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Taniela Raubula opened the scoring for the Stallions but their celebration did not last long as Nadi equalised minutes later through Ame Votoniu.

Both teams were locked at 1-all at the break.

Nadroga showed its class in the second half and did not give the Jetsetters any room to score as they scored two more goals.

It was the brilliant free-kick from Rusiate Matarerega in the right hand corner of the net that gave Nadroga the lead, giving Nadi goal keeper Ratu Halstead no chance at all.

Semesa Sacere scored the third goal for the Stallions for a 3-1 final scoreline.

Nadroga’s next game is against Lautoka at 1pm tomorrow while Nadi will face Ba at 5pm.

The second match of day 1 is currently underway between Rewa FC and Navua FC while Lautoka will take on Ba at 4:30pm before Labasa battles it against Nasinu at 7pm.

You can catch all the live commentary on Mirchi FM.



Nadi goalkeeper Ratu Halstead fails to stop Rusiate Matarerega’s free-kick