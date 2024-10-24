Spurs fined £20K for West Ham scuffle

[Source: BBC]

Tottenham Hotspur have been fined £20,000 by the Football Association after accepting a charge of failing to control their players during the 4-1 win against West Ham United.

Both clubs were charged on Tuesday for failing to ensure their players “didn’t behave in an improper and/or provocative and/or violent way”.

Spurs admitted the charge and accepted the fine for the scuffle in last weekend’s game.

Manager Ange Postecoglou acknowledged the “look of it was not great” but said there was “nothing untoward” in the incident.

The altercation occurred after Mohamed Kudus kicked Spurs defender Micky van de Ven then pushed the Netherlands defender and midfielder Pape Matar Sarr in the face.

The Ghana winger was initially shown a yellow card but it was upgraded to a red after a review by the video assistant referee.

The 24-year-old will serve a three-match ban for his dismissal.