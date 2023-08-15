Spain in uncharted territory

[Source: Reuters]

Spain had never gone beyond the FIFA Women’s World Cup last 16 before and now finds themselves in uncharted territory.

Spain made it to the semi-finals after ousting the Netherlands 2-1 in the quarter-finals.

Tonight, history will be made when they face Sweden in the first semi-final clash.

Coach Jorge Vilda says it has been a wonderful journey as they’ve talked about reaching this level for so long.

He says he’s seen tremendous growth in his players and this is something he is proud of.

Spain takes on Sweden tonight at 8 in Auckland and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.

A win will give them a ticket to Sydney for the final, meeting either Australia or England who will battle in the second semi-final tomorrow at 10pm.