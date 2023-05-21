Slow Start for Junior Bula Boys

[Source: FIFA]

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys went down 4-0 to Slovakia in their first pool game of the FIFA U20 World Cup this morning.

Slovakia took a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Our national side tried to get back in the game in the second spell but this was denied by the strong Slovakia defence.

Slovakia with a style slotted in two more goals before the 90-minute game was over.

The Fiji Under-20 will face the USA in their next pool game next Wednesday.