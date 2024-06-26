Sherman in talks with overseas clubs

Fiji men’s football coach Rob Sherman says they are currently in talks with about five overseas clubs to help increase exposure for local players.

The aim is to use this experience to raise the calibre of the sport in the country.

Sherman says they’ve witnessed immense growth in players they’ve sent overseas and consider their contributions to their respective teams valuable.

Article continues after advertisement

“We actually got four to five clubs that we’re connecting to both in Australia and in New Zealand and also professional clubs. The problem with the professional game and Australia is, the Oceania are classified as foreign players.”

He adds that one impinging factor is these overseas clubs are only allowed four foreign players in their.

According to the clubs, Oceania players are classified as “foreign”.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Bula Boys will play against Vanuatu in the semi-finals of OFC Men’s Nations Cup at 4pm tomorrow.

In the first semi-final, New Zealand faces Tahiti at 12pm.

The final will be held on Sunday at 4pm at VFF Freshwater Stadium in Vanuatu.