Sherman confident players will do their best tomorrow

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Bula Boys will not leave any stone unturned as they prepare for their first OFC Nations pool game tomorrow.

The team, set to meet Papua New Guinea, believes they have done enough in training to counter the visitors.

Head coach Rob Sherman says the players understand the significance of this tournament and are determined not to let the fans down.

“We know how they play and we are prepared for that and the same with all our opponents. We have been doing some deep analysis.”



Rob Sherman

He believes that it will not be an easy encounter however, he is confident the players will deliver.

The Bula Boys will face PNG tomorrow at 4pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can listen to the game commentary live on Mirchi FM.

Meanwhile, Tahiti and Samoa will clash at 1pm.