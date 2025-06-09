Selection door still open for Fiji U-19 Women

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Selectors will continue scouting at the Extra Fiji Secondary Schools Football Championship in Ba to identify potential players to join the Fiji under-19 women’s training squad.

This has been confirmed by national coach Angeline Chua despite naming an 18-member squad to prepare for the OFC U-19 Women’s Championship in Tahiti.

According to the Fiji FA, Chua says the final camp will run from August 25 to September 16 in preparation for the regional tournament.

The squad features a strong goalkeeping lineup with four players, including New Zealand-based Kai’ulini Scott and United States-based Alina Vakaloloma.

They join Fiji Kula’s goalkeeper Emily Esposito and Nadogo’s Valavia Matavesi to provide solid options between the posts.

In defense, Fiji will be represented by Adi Rajieli Mateni and Ema Meriea of Labasa, Adi Nanise of Rewa, Caroline Qalivere of Lautoka, and Sereama Banuve of Nadogo.

Midfield duties will be shared by Labasa’s Annie May, Ba’s Sereana Naweni, and Sisilia Kuladina, along with Canada-based talent Emily Narayan.

Leading the attack are forwards Elesi Tabunase of Ba, Suliana Vuniyayawa of Nadi, Adi Cinakoro of Labasa, Ulamila Rasovasova of Ba, and Kasanita Tabua of Rewa.

Chua emphasizes that the inclusion of overseas-based players reflects Fiji’s growing pool of football talent abroad, while also offering younger local players the chance to gain international exposure.

The Future Kulas are in Group A alongside the Cook Islands, Tonga, and Samoa, and will begin their campaign against Samoa on September 21.

