Sela back in action for Rewa

Rewa football fans can expect to see more of young striker Josaia Sela this season.

The 19-year-old came off the bench in the Digicel Premier League match against Navua on Sunday and quickly made his presence felt on the field.

Sela was out of the football field for more than five months after suffering a fracture on his shin during the BOG in August last year in Lautoka.

Coach Rodicks Singh says they are blessed to have Sela back in the team.

“Josaia Sela is one of the most improved strikers in the country. As you see when he went on the field, he provided a lot of improvement and made an impact. I knew by sending him in a tight situation he would change the game and he did the same. I’m thankful after his injury he’s back playing and I thank the almighty for his healing.”

Sela and the Delta Tigers will take on Nadroga in round five next weekend.

All teams will take a break this week.