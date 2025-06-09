Schools Futsal fixtures shifted to March 14

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The Extra Fiji FA Southern Secondary Schools Futsal Championship 2026 will take a brief pause this weekend after organisers confirmed that Round Two fixtures have been postponed.

The matches, which were originally scheduled for this Saturday, will now be played on Saturday, March 14, at the Fiji FA Futsal Pitch in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

Organisers have confirmed that while the date has changed, all fixtures will remain exactly as previously scheduled, with no adjustments to match times, divisions, or pool allocations.

Teams, officials and supporters are now being encouraged to take note of the revised date and continue their preparations as the championship resumes next weekend.

The postponement comes as the tournament continues to gather momentum, with several schools already producing exciting performances in the opening round of the southern zone competition.

