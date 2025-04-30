Schools futsal championship kicks off tomorrow

The Southern Secondary Schools U18 Boys Division Winner - Suva Muslim College [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The inaugural Extra Fiji Secondary Schools National Futsal Championship 2025 starts tomorrow at the Fiji Football Futsal Court in Vatuwaqa.

The tournament will see top secondary school teams from across Fiji, who qualified after winning their respective zone competitions.

Both boys and girls will compete in the Under-16 and Under-18 grades, with four schools participating in each division.

Article continues after advertisement

In the Under-16 boys’ division, the participating schools are All Saints Secondary, Xavier College, Rishikul Sanatan College, and Lautoka Muslim College, while the Under-18 boys’ division includes Xavier College, Nadi Muslim College, Suva Muslim College, and Dreketi Central College.

The girls’ competition includes AD Patel College, Xavier College, Suva Muslim College, and All Saints Secondary in the Under-16 division, and Vunimono High School, Ba Sanatan College, Vunimoli Islamia College, and Korovuto College in the Under-18 division.



The Fiji Southern Secondary Schools Futsal Championship 2025 U18 Girls Division Winner – Vunimono High School [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The three-day tournament will run from Friday to Sunday, using a round-robin format.

The top two teams from each category will then compete in the finals, scheduled for Sunday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.