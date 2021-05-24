Football
Ronaldo’s penalty sees Man United edge Norwich
BBC Sports
December 12, 2021 1:23 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty earned Manchester United a narrow 1-nil victory over Norwich this morning.
Ronaldo sent Tim Krul the wrong way on the 75th minute after the Portuguese had been hauled down by Max Aarons on the edge of the six-yard box.
The win moves Manchester United above Arsenal and Tottenham into fifth place.
Article continues after advertisement
Norwich stay bottom on goal difference, three points from safety.
One more step in the right direction. We know what we want and what we have to do in order to get it. It’s up to us! Well done, lads! Let’s go, Devils!💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/YQEi9MGEkV
— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 11, 2021
Advertisement