Full Coverage
Ronaldo’s penalty sees Man United edge Norwich

December 12, 2021 1:23 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo’s penalty earned Manchester United a narrow 1-nil victory over Norwich this morning.

Ronaldo sent Tim Krul the wrong way on the 75th minute after the Portuguese had been hauled down by Max Aarons on the edge of the six-yard box.

The win moves Manchester United above Arsenal and Tottenham into fifth place.

Norwich stay bottom on goal difference, three points from safety.

