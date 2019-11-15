Rodu shifts focus to national women’s side

Marika Rodu has stepped down as the head coach for the Rewa Football team.

Rodu confirms he is now acting as a technical advisor to the Delta Tigers and has shifted his focus to being the head coach for the women’s national squad.

Fiji is among nine other countries from the Oceania region competing for the last spot to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup with New Zealand being the only one who has confirmed its spot.

Rodu says he has been scouting players throughout the 2020 season and will put together an extended squad soon.

“The plan is to get back with women’s football. Looking ahead to the 2023 World Cup as you have seen and the release by FIFA, Oceania has one and a half chance of qualifying to the World Cup, so New Zealand has taken the one chance so the other 10 countries will have to fight it out with the half chance.”

The World Cup will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, during a reserved period in the FIFA Women’s International Match Calendar between July 10th and August 20th, 2023.