Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Focus is on assisting farmers in TC Yasa affected areas|Small boats to boost COVID-19 protocols monitoring|32 temporary schools to be constructed by RFMF and ADF|Power restoration progressing|ADF personnel to remain in quarantine until January 8th|UN Pacific to address food security|Social issues uncovered by social workers|13-year-old Raduva provides dignity kits for women and girls|ADF to build temporary school for Galoa|Fijians urged to refrain from unnecessary travel to the North|NDMO urges Fijians to adhere to advisories|Northern Operations maps out plans|TC Yasa victims resort to counseling|Yaro villagers determined to send children to school|HMAS Adelaide arrives in Fiji|China donates $420k for TC Yasa relief|UN in the Pacific concerned with possible spike in domestic violence|MSAF deploys additional staff to Nabouwalu|It is vital to be prepared: Nausu|UN Pacific provides help to TC Yasa victims|Sea Mercy continues relief assistance in Vanua Levu|Damaged Health facilities bill pegged at around $2.5m|TC Yasa operation enters rehabilitation phase|Education Minister to meet with Vanua Levu schools|1,500 homes destroyed in Vanua Levu|
Full Coverage

Football

Rodu shifts focus to national women’s side

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 2, 2021 4:09 pm

Marika Rodu has stepped down as the head coach for the Rewa Football team.

Rodu confirms he is now acting as a technical advisor to the Delta Tigers and has shifted his focus to being the head coach for the women’s national squad.

Fiji is among nine other countries from the Oceania region competing for the last spot to qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup with New Zealand being the only one who has confirmed its spot.

Article continues after advertisement

Rodu says he has been scouting players throughout the 2020 season and will put together an extended squad soon.

“The plan is to get back with women’s football. Looking ahead to the 2023 World Cup as you have seen and the release by FIFA, Oceania has one and a half chance of qualifying to the World Cup, so New Zealand has taken the one chance so the other 10 countries will have to fight it out with the half chance.”

The World Cup will be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, during a reserved period in the FIFA Women’s International Match Calendar between July 10th and August 20th, 2023.

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.