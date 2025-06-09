Ro Delainamako Primary experience feel of National Stadium

For the first time, students from Ro Delainamako Primary School had the chance to experience the HFC Stadium in Suva during their Athletics meet today.

For some of the younger children, the vast stadium was a daunting sight, but their nervousness quickly turned to excitement as they ran barefoot on the track.

Head of School Vatiseva Cirinainima says this is a big day for the students, as they had never before held a sports event outside of their school grounds.

“This is the first time for them to come and run on the tracks where they usually look up to their older brothers and sisters in high school.”

Cirinainima believes that sports can provide a pathway to a better life for children who may not excel in the classroom.

The event was a true community effort, with parents and the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) shouldering all the costs, including stadium fees, transportation, and meals for the 260 students.

Cirinainima is also hopeful that the government will continue to support schools by helping to fund more extracurricular activities, ensuring that every child has a chance to excel, whether in academics or sports.

The school is now focused on preparing its athletes for the upcoming Lami zone meet, which is scheduled for early next term.

