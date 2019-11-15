Ricki Herbert to officially start with Ba next month

The Ba Football side will certainly have a lot of work to do before they feature in the OFC Champions League next month.

This is according to the man who is tasked with the responsibility to ensure they do well in the competition.

Former All Whites coach Ricki Herbert will lead Ba in the OFC Champions League and he will officially start on the 10th of next month.

Herbert watched yesterday as Ba was beaten by Labasa 2-1 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori in the second leg of the Pillay Garments Champion versus Champion series.

Speaking to FBC Sports following Ba’s CvC loss, the 58-year-old coach says Ba’s fitness at the moment is not at the level he would have wanted.

“I think it was solid really, I think it’s a typical pre-season game isn’t it pretty entertaining probably a bit of fatigue out there and players really not at the level that they will be going into the normal league season or the OFC Champions League”.

Meanwhile, Ba will play Rewa at 3pm on Sunday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori in the opening round of the Vodafone Premier League.

In other VPL matches on Saturday, Labasa host Suva at Subrail Park at 1:30pm.

Navua meets Nadi at the Uprising ground in Pacific Harbor at 3pm and Nasinu plays Lautoka also at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Ba-Rewa and Labasa-Suva matches on Radio Fiji Two.