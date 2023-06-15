Rewa works on finishing

AK Plumbing and Glamada Rewa football coach, Rodeck Singh is currently polishing some areas before taking on Rooster Chicken Ba in the Digicel Fiji FACT semi-final on Saturday.

Singh says finishing is one are they trying to fix. He adds this was one of the key issues they struggled in during the pool games.

“We could not finish a lot of chances, we also could not create a lot of chances, if you see we only have two goals forward and taken one goal against so the area of concern right now is finishing”

Article continues after advertisement

Singh says his team will have to be on alert as Ba is a very fast and energetic side.

However, Singh believes their preparation is on track. Ba face Rewa at 4.30 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva after Lautoka battles Labasa at 2p.m.

You can listen to the live commentaries of these games on Mirchi FM. The final will be played on Sunday at 3pm.