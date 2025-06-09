Rewa women’s ready to kick start 2026 season

[File Photo]

As Rewa prepares to kick start their Fiji FA Women’s Inter-District Championship campaign tomorrow, their focus over the past few weeks has been on fitness, team unity, and youth development.

Head coach and player Naomi Waqanidrola says the team is working to regain rhythm following the off-season break, with several players only recently returning from holiday commitments outside Nausori.

With the IDC marking the first major tournament of the year, Waqanidrola acknowledged the challenges of early-season preparation but remains confident in the squad’s overall direction.

“The focus right now is getting everyone back in shape after a long break since the 2025 season. Some of the girls travelled out to spend the holidays with their families, so it’s been about bringing the team back together and preparing for the IDC.”

Rewa begin their campaign against Ba Women FC tomorrow at 12pm at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa.

They will then face Labasa Women FC on Saturday, before concluding their group matches against Suva Women FC on Sunday.

The tournament also provides a valuable opportunity for younger players, with several Under-19 footballers stepping up to senior competition.

Despite a few senior players moving on, Rewa Women’s FC remain focused on long-term development and building consistency.

