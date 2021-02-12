Home

Rewa to work on defense says Hughes

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 18, 2021 12:37 pm
Setareki Hughes

The Rewa football side will be working on the defensive side of the game before it heads into its first Vodafone Premier League clash against Suva.

The Delta Tigers had an impressive 2020 season winning the Punjas Battle of the Giants title and finishing second in the Premier League.

Captain Setareki Hughes says despite a good outing last year, the side is still far from perfect.

Hughes says one area they are hoping to iron out before kick-starting the season is its defense.

“First we will try to focus more on our defending side and we will try to utilize the chances that we get in front of the goal especially us strikers we have to finish the ball.”

Rewa will meet Suva next week at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm.

Meanwhile Suva kick-off its 2021 season in the Pillay’s Garments Champion vs Champion series against Labasa tomorrow at 7 pm at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The second leg will be played on Sunday at 3 pm at the same venue and you can listen to the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.

