Rewa still on top of EPL ladder

In what can only be described as a goals galore for the Delta Tigers, Rewa FC delivered a dominant 7-1 performance against Nadi FC.

The win ensures the tigers maintain their lead at the top of the Extra Premier League ladder.

Captain Setareki Hughes led the charge with a brace, while John Orobulu was in spectacular form, netting four goals.

Article continues after advertisement

The final goal was scored by Mosese Namumu, sealing a comprehensive win for the visiting side.

This was also Namumu’s debut goal for the senior team, having transitioned from grade football.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.