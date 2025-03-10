Rewa secures Solomon goalie Do'oro

[Source: Supplied]

Rewa Football has secured the services of Solomon Islands’ second goalkeeper, James Do’oro, to reinforce their squad for the upcoming OFC Men’s Champions League this month.

Rewa FA President Nazil Buksh confirmed the news to FBC Sports, saying that the 29-year-old Do’oro will join the team in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

Buksh explained that the signing was necessary after Isikeli Sevanaia’s departure during the January transfer window, which left the team with only one goalkeeper, Mohammed Alzar Alam.

“We needed a replacement goalkeeper in the team. So the goalkeeping position will be rotated between the two keepers depending on the matches Rewa plays. The starting lineup also depends on their performance during trainings.”

Following the OFC Champions League, Do’oro will remain with Rewa for the remainder of the national football season.

The OFC Champions League is scheduled to take place from March 30 to April 12, 2025, in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

