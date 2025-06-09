Rewa needs 'A game' against Suva says Manu

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

It may have been an average tournament for Power Volt Suva at the FMF Inter District Championship at 4R Stadium Govind Park in Ba but they shouldn’t be taken lightly says Stratum Construction Rewa coach Priyant Manu.

He made the comments after his side drew 2-all with RC Manubhai Ba in their top of the table clash last night.

Some says cometh hour, cometh the man, and that’s what actually happened when Rewa was behind by 2 goals heading into the second half as senior players like Tevita Waranivalu, Setareki Hughes, Kavaia Rawaqa, and Gabiriele Matanisiga stepped up.

However, Manu says the result last night is history now because they’ll play Suva in the semifinal, a team that plays a different style of football.

”We’ll map out a plan to play Suva because they’re a good side, with good coaching staff so we’ll need to play our A game to reach the finals.”

Extra Supermarket Labasa takes on RC Manubhai Ba at 2pm tomorrow in the first Super Premier semifinal followed by the Rewa and Power Suva game at 4:30pm.

You can listen to the commentaries of both games on Radio Fiji 2.

In the senior division semifinals, Lami meet Dreketi at 10am at 4R Stadium Govind Park while Rakiraki and Bua battle at the Fiji FA Academy ground.

Ba Legends faces Rewa Legends at 12:30pm.

All finals are going to be played on Sunday.

