Rewa, Nadi, Ba shine on day one of Punjas BOG

The Punjas Battle of the Giants soccer tournament at Churchill Park lived up to expectations as Rewa, Nadi and Ba registered wins on day one.

All in One Builders Nadi leads Group B with Delta One Automotive Repairs Rewa on three points each but the Jetsetters have a better goal difference after they defeated Koromakawa Navua 4-1.

The Delta Tigers, on the other hand beat host Hyperchem Lautoka 3-2 to earn maximum points.

Article continues after advertisement

Lautoka will face Navua today at 1pm and it’s a must win game for both the teams.

It will be a do or die situation for both the sides as whoever will lose will have to say good bye to the tournament.

The two winners from Group B, Rewa and Nadi will face-off today and the winner will book a place in the semifinals.

Looking at Group A, Priceline Pharmacy Ba have a good goal difference after thrashing Go Fry Nasinu 7-3 in their first pool match yesterday.

The Men in Black will face Sharma’s Investment USA Labasa today at 3pm and a win for Ba will confirm their spot in the semifinals while the Babasiga Lions can’t afford to lose to have some chances of qualifying for the top four next week.

Flow Valves/Island Accomodation Suva, after holding defending champions Labasa to a one-all draw will face Nasinu in the first match today at 11am.

If Nasinu lose to Suva then it may be the end of their 2020 BOG campaign.

First game today will see Suva against Nasinu at 11am and you can watch the game live on FBC TV and could also listen to the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.

The second game will kick-off at 1pm between Lautoka and Navua.

Ba will be gunning for its second win when they take on Labasa at 3pm, you can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM while the delayed coverage will be shown at 7:30pm on FBC Sports channel.

The final match of the day will be between Rewa and Nadi at 5pm and you can listen to the live commentary on Mirchi FM.