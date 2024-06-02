Rewa keeps hopes alive

Extra Supermarket Rewa FC defeated Nasinu FC 4-0 in their final Group B match of the Digicel Pacific Fiji FACT at Subrail Park in Labasa.

Junior Sela scored a double while Tevita Warainivalu and Setareki Hughes scored a goal each for the Delta tigers

Rewa will have to wait for the last match of the day between hosts Labasa and Navua to determine their fate.

If Labasa draws or wins the match, then Rewa bows out of the tournament while the Babasiga Lions and Navua go through to the semi-final from Group B.

If the hosts loses to Navua then Rewa qualifies as runners-up and Navua go through as Group winners.

Lautoka and Ba have qualified from Group A.