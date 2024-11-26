Rewa focuses on defense for Pacific Cup

Rewa FC is setting its sights on a solid outing at the Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup, with an emphasis on tightening its defense.

Head coach Roderick Singh shared that preparations began last week, with key national soccer players Setareki Hughes, Ivan Kumar, and Tevita Waranivalu joining the squad later in the week.

“We are looking to strengthening our defense, we are taking feedbacks of what happened to us in the semi-final against Navua, we were 1-0 ahead and then they scored two very simple goals. So, that’s our area of concern with us.”

Singh added that two of their key players Samuela Kautoga and Gaberiel Matanisiga will be playing against the Rewa team, however, he remains confident with the current set of boys.

“It’ll be interesting to see those two guys play against the district they once represented.”

To boost their squad, Rewa has brought in Nasinu FC goalkeeper Emori Raqata and Solomon Islands players William Komasi and Javin Alick.

Rewa kicks off its campaign against NZFFI Auckland All-Stars on Thursday at 7:30 pm, with matches against Labasa and USA All-Stars scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

You can catch the live commentary of selected matches on MIRCHI FM from Thursday.