Rewa eliminated after loss to Labasa

Rewa’s hopes of advancing in the Flick Hygiene Pacific Community Cup came to an end after a 1-0 loss to Extra Supermarket Labasa in their second Group B match at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

Christopher Wasasala’s 24th-minute goal proved to be the decider in a match where Labasa capitalized on their chances, while Rewa struggled to find the finishing touch.

Atkins Kaua played a crucial role, delivering a well-timed setup for Wasasala to confidently slot the ball into the net.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite Rewa’s determined efforts to equalize, applying sustained pressure on Labasa’s defense, they failed to convert opportunities into goals.

Labasa will look to maintain momentum in their next match as they aim to secure a semi-final berth, while Rewa will play their final group game with pride on the line.