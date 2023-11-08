Real's Bellingham to return after shoulder injury

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham in action with Rayo Vallecano's Andrei Ratiu [Source: Reuters]

Real Madrid are optimistic about Jude Bellingham’s chances of playing against visiting Braga, manager Carlo Ancelotti said, with the midfielder having scored in all three of their Champions League games this season.

Bellingham has made an exceptional start to his Real career but the England international, who also has 10 goals in 11 LaLiga games, suffered a dislocated shoulder in Sunday’s scoreless draw with Rayo Vallecano.

That result cost Real their place at the top of the table, with Girona moving two points ahead, and although Bellingham finished the game he was doubtful for the Braga tie.

Real may have lost top spot in Spain but they lead Champions League Group C with three wins and another victory over the Portuguese after last month’s 2-1 success away would guarantee qualification with two games to spare.

Ancelotti also responded to former Barcelona player Carles Puyol, who recently spoke in public about how he would like to talk to Real forward Vinicius Jr about his attitude.

The Brazilian was racially abused during the Oct. 28 Clasico when Real beat Barca 2-1 but the player was also criticised for provoking the crowd after his substitution in that game.

Ancelotti’s side took a 2-0 lead at Braga but the home team pulled one back in the 63rd minute to make for a nervous ending.

Real top Group C with nine points followed by Napoli on six, with Braga in third place with three points.