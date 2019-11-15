Ravinesh Kumar is new Nadi coach

Former Lautoka football coach Ravinesh Kumar is the new Nadi coach.

This has been confirmed to FBC Sports by Nadi FA Vice-President Max Chetty.

Kumar replaces Kamal Swamy who is expected to be the new Ba coach.

Kumar who is Fiji’s only A-licensed accredited coach stepped down from his role as head coach of Lautoka in October after being appointed in July.