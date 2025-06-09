Rashford the hero in Newcastle, Man City claim first win

[Source: UEFA Champions League/Facebook]

An inspired Marcus Rashford celebrated his return to English soil by scoring twice in nine second-half minutes to give Barcelona a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United in their Champions League season opener at St James’ Park this morning.

Haaland nets landmark goal as City beat Napoli

Manchester City’s prolific striker Erling Haaland bagged a record-breaking goal as Pep Guardiola’s side kicked off their Champions League campaign with a dominant 2-0 victory over 10-man Napoli

Haaland became the quickest player in Champions League history to hit 50 goals in what was his 49th appearance in Europe’s elite competition when he cleverly headed home Phil Foden’s perfectly-placed flick in the 56th minute.

Frankfurt crush Galatasaray

Hosts Eintracht Frankfurt scored four times in 29 minutes to bounce back from a goal down and hammer Galatasaray 5-1 in their Champions League opener this morning.

Sporting hit Kairat

Sporting cruised to a 4-1 home win over Kairat Almaty in their Champions League opener this morning, sealing the result with three goals in a four-minute second-half burst.

Late own goal rescues Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen snatched a 2-2 draw at FC Copenhagen in their Champions League opener, rescued by a Pantelis Hatzidiakos own goal in stoppage time.

[Source: Reuters]

