Rewa to feature in Punjas BOG final without star player Sela

Delta One Automotive Repairs Rewa has forced its way into the final of the Punjas Battle of the Giants tournament beating Priceline Pharmacy Ba 10-9 in the first semifinal at Churchill Park.

The Delta Tigers won from the penalty shootout after both teams were locked at two-all after the extra spell.

Rewa goalkeeper Simione Tamanisau saved four penalties to take the Delta Tigers into the final.

Inoke Turagalailai kicked the final penalty for Rewa to ensure the Reds find the spot in the final.

The Men in Black fought hard from 2-nil down to take the match into extra spell after Abbu Zahid scored in the 91st minute.

Ba was down to ten men after Manasa Nawakula was shown a red card when he fouled Mohammed Naizal in the first spell of the extra time.

The Roneel Lal coached side were two-nil down when Narendra Rao pulled one back after the breather in the 68th minute.

It was Josaia Sela scoring the first goal in the 33rd minute but got injured in the process and was stretched off the field of play.

Sela is badly injured and will not be able to feature in the final.

The Delta Tigers captain Setareki Hughes scored the second goal after placing the ball neatly on the right hand corner of the net giving young Ba goalkeeper Isikeli Sevanaia no chance at all.

The Marika Rodu coached side led 2-0 at the breather.

The Men in Black side came back strongly after the breather and pulled one back through Narendra Rao in the 68th minute.

The Ronil Kumar coached side applied tremendous pressure to level scores but Rewa goalkeeper Simione Tamanisau stood tall between the posts.

Penalty Shootout:

Sumeet Goundar – Ba score

Gabiriele Matanisiga – Rewa score

Junior Singh – Ba miss [Tamanisau save]

Anish Khem – Rewa score

Kalaveti Sivoi – Ba score

Patrick Joseph – Rewa score

Ilimotama Jese – Ba score

Misaele Draunibaka – Rewa miss [Isikeli Sevanaia save]

Mohammed Mobeen – Ba score

Kavaia Rawaqa – Rewa score

Malakai Tiwa – Ba miss [Tamanisau save]

Peniame Drova – Rewa miss [Sevanaia save]

Jonetani Newa – Ba miss [hit the cross bar]

Mohammed Khan – Rewa miss [Tamanisau save]

Abbu Zahid – Ba score

Mohammed Naizal – Rewa score

Mitieli Naiviro – Ba miss [Tamanisau save]

Inoke Turagalailai – Rewa score the winner

The second semifinal is between All in One Builders Nadi and Flow Valves/Island Accommodation Suva and you can catch the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.