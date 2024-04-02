Professor Prasad suggests football for Girmit Day

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad has suggested prioritizing football in Girmit Day celebrations during his closing remarks at the TISI Sangam Convention in Nadi this morning.

He emphasized the importance of making football an annual feature and attraction of Girmit Day festivities.

Professor Prasad suggested that the organization of these events shouldn’t solely rely on the Fiji Football Association but should be taken up by religious and cultural organizations within the Indo-Fijian community.

He proposed that these local tournaments could serve as the platform to select national squads, with organizations like TIV under the auspices of TISI Sangam, Sanatan Dharam, Fiji Muslim League, Gujarat Samaj, and Arya Pratinidhi Sabha participating.

Prasad envisions these teams playing each other in a round-robin format, with a final match at the end of Girmit Day celebrations.

He expressed confidence that this concept has the potential to succeed.