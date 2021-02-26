Positive response to first Fiji FA grassroots coaching course

23 participants are currently part of the first ever Fiji FA Grassroots Football Development coaching course.

The course which started on Friday and ends today at Naria Primary School in Rakiraki is being led by Fiji FA acting technical director Yogendra Dutt.

The three-day grassroots football development course has been designed to assist coaches, teachers, and volunteers to provide appropriate and enjoyable football activities for children aged between 6 to 12 years.

Dutt says Fiji FA is very much committed in the development of football at grassroots level and the course such is a great pathway.

Meanwhile, the 2021 Vodafone Premier League season will officially kick off next weekend.

Looking at the VPL round one fixtures, two matches will be played next Saturday with Nadroga hosting Nadi at Lawaqa Park at 5pm and Labasa meets Ba at Subrail Park at 1:30pm.

Suva will take on Rewa next Sunday at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium and you can catch the live commentary of the match on Mirchi FM.

Also on Sunday at 3pm, Lautoka faces Navua at Churchill Park.