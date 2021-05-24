Police football not resting on its laurels

The Vinod Patel Police football side looks to take their performance a level higher tas compared to past Sukuna Bowl meets.

The defending champions are eagerly anticipating another blistering match against the men from Delainabua.

Captain and goalkeeper, Akuila Mateisuva says they will not look as past year’s results knowing that Army is hurting from its three-year losing streak.

“We’ve been playing together for so many years now and I believe the boys can deliver good results better than previous years.”

Last year Police outclassed Army 2-nil at Albert Park in Suva.

The two disciplined forces will battle on Friday at the Fiji FA ground in Vatuwaqa at 10am.

The match will air live on FBC Sports with the commentaries to run on Radio Fiji Two and Mirchi FM FB Live.

Meanwhile, Subrails Army will take on TotalEnergies Police in the main rugby match on the same day at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 4pm and you can watch this match Live and Exclusive on FBC Sports.

