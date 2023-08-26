PNG pulls out of OFC Men's Olympic Qualifiers

[Source:https://footballoceania.com/]

New Zealand’s opening match in the OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifiers has been cancelled as their scheduled opponent, Papua New Guinea, is unable to travel to New Zealand.

This is according to a statement from the Oceania Football Confederation.

As a result, only New Zealand and Fiji will be competing in Pool A.

Article continues after advertisement

The OFC states that Papua New Guinea’s withdrawal will be reported to the relevant FIFA judicial body in accordance with FIFA regulations for the Preliminary Competitions of the Olympiad Paris.

FBC Sports understands that this withdrawal means that Fiji and New Zealand will directly qualify for the OFC Men’s Olympic Qualifiers semi-final.

In other matches, Samoa will face Tonga at 11.45 am and Solomon Islands will battle Vanuatu at 2.45 pm on Monday.

Fiji’s only pool opponent, New Zealand, will play against them at 2.45 pm on Wednesday.

The matches can be watched live on FBC Sports HD Channel.