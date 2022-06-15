Football

PNG enforcers for Lautoka

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

June 15, 2022 12:11 pm

Raymond Gunemba and goalkeeper Ismael Pole [Source: PNG Bulletin and National]

Two Papua New Guinea players will be part of the Lautoka FC set-up for the Oceania Football Confederation national playoffs this week.

Coach Anginesh Prasad confirms striker Raymond Gunemba and goalkeeper Ismael Pole have joined the squad.

Prasad says the two players can play in specialized positions that the Blues are in need of and will make that much-needed impact when coming off the bench.

He adds Rewa knows that Lautoka does not have enough quality players on the reserves and they need to strengthen this.

Gunemba and Pole arrived in the country earlier this week.

Lautoka hosts the first leg at Churchill Park on Friday at 7.30pm.

The second leg will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on Sunday at 3pm.

