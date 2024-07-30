Players adjusting to changes says Khan

Suva FC side

Flick Hygiene Suva will face an uphill battle this weekend as they prepare to take on Smart Security/Calgary Nadi in the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants competition.

The side managed to slip past RPA Group/Nadroga Auto Marine Upholstery Works Nadroga in their final pool game to the semis, after drawing 1-all with the side.

Head coach Babs Khan says since there have been many changes in the side’s coaches, they are still trying to adapt to their new system of play.

Article continues after advertisement

Khan rejoined the side early last month, after being away for more than eight months.

“It’s been eight months you know, with five other coaches before me, the system is different now but nevertheless I’m working hard. You know we’ve worked on some things before this tournament and it’s bringing dividends and we’ll go back to camo for the next four days and see what we need to work on.”

However, he says his side has been adjusting to the new system in place over the past few weeks, and they will be coming back stronger to face Nadi in the semis.

The semis will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday, and the two sides will go head-to-head at 4.30 pm.