Player fatigue cost Suva FC two matches

Lack of concentration and player fatigue have cost the defending champions, Container Haulage PTE Ltd., Extra Supermarket, and All Freight Logistics Suva FC, the last two matches in the Digicel Fiji Fact 2023.

Coach Babs Khan says this was a contributing factor to their performance on the field.

Khan adds that these are expected in such tournaments; however, the team had only three days of rest after taking part in the OFC Champions League.

“It’s about player fatigue, you know, playing at this highest level with new players that high, and it’s about player fatigue; it happened the same when we were in the OFC league final.”

Suva FC is currently battling Navua FC in the second match of day three at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Hyperchem Pharmacy Lautoka FC will face Rooster Chicken Ba FC at 3 p.m., while AK Plumbing & Glamada Rewa FC takes on Esy Kool Air Conditioning Nadi at 5 p.m.

You can catch the live commentaries on Mirchi FM.