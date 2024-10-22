Papua New Guinea stun Fiji in OFC Beach Soccer Men’s Nations Cup opener

[Source: OFC Media via Ivan Photography]

Papua New Guinea scored one of the fastest goals in international Beach Soccer history in an incredible start to the OFC Beach Soccer Men’s Nations Cup in Honiara.

The tournament debutants have stunned Fiji 8-6 on the back of a remarkable beginning to the match.

Having never played an international match, the Papua New Guinea players who hail from Fisherman Island off the coast of Port Moresby were expected to struggle against more experienced opponents.

But from the kick-off Demasol Manama blasted the ball into the net with the goal coming after just one and a half seconds.



[Source: OFC Media via Ivan Photography]

The new kids on the block shocked Fiji two minutes later with Ellygia Benard making it 2-0 before a shell-shocked Fiji found themselves three down a minute later when Goiravana Kala converted a freekick.

Fiji pulled a goal back through Adriu Nabose in the 6th minute before Papua New Guinea were at it again with another explosive free kick from Kala rifling past Sanaila Waqanicakau in the Fijian goal in the 9th minute.



[Source: OFC Media via Ivan Photography]

Papua New Guinea ‘keeper Kopi Samuel made a mistake for Fiji’s second goal in the final minute of the first period as Jerry Sam’s side got back into the game.

The heavens opened in the second period and the scoring slowed, but it was Papua New Guinea who struck first with Benard nabbing his second.

France Catarogo then fired over the bar from the penalty spot for Fiji before another defensive mistake saw Steven Dean close the gap to two goals in the 20th minute.

Raven Samuel restored his side’s three goal advantage a minute later before Fiji closed the gap to two again, from a well struck free kick a minute before the end of the period.

As the rain continued to pour down, the clocked ticked down. Papua New Guinea extended their lead again through Joe Vere with six minutes remaining. But Fiji applied the pressure and struck twice in quick succession to close the gap to one.

With the Fijians pushing for an equalisier, Papua New Guinea were given a golden chance to kill off any resistance and duly did, with Ellygia Benard completing his hat-trick to add an eighth.

Fiji were missing captain Tevita Waranivalu and Madhwan Gounder, who are late arrivals into Honiara, but that won’t be used as an excuse and Babob Labong’s side fully deserved their victory.

Fiji: 6 (Adriu NABOSE 6′ Own Goal’ 12’, Steven DEAN 20’, 32′, Navu WILLIE 23’, Rajneel SINGH 32′)

Papua New Guinea: 8 (Demasol MANAMA 1’, Ellygia BENARD 3’, 16’, 33′, Goiravana KALA 4’, 9’, Raven SAMUEL 21’, Joe VERE 30′)