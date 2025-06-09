Palace mull legal steps after losing appeal over Europa League demotion

[Source: Reuters]

Crystal Palace said on Tuesday they are seeking legal advice on possible next steps after the Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed the club’s appeal against UEFA’s decision to demote them from the Europa League to the Conference League.

European soccer’s governing body made the decision over Palace’s multi-club ownership rule breach because at the time of assessment on March 1 the John Textor-founded Eagle Football Group were majority owners of fellow Europa League side Olympique Lyonnais and also held shares in Palace.

U.S. businessman Textor’s Eagle Football Holdings sold their stake in Palace last month. However, CAS upheld UEFA’s ruling on Monday, and dismissed Palace’s argument that the club received unfair treatment in comparison to Lyon and Nottingham Forest, with the latter replacing them in the Europa League.

“The decision by UEFA and followed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport shows that sporting merit is rendered meaningless,” Palace, who had qualified for the Europa League as FA Cup winners, said in a statement.

“It appears that certain clubs, organisations and individuals have a unique privilege and power … while we respect the CAS tribunal members, the process is designed to severely restrict and, in our case, make it almost impossible to receive a fair hearing.

