Pacific Cup target for Lautoka

Lautoka Football is gunning to secure it’s All in One Builders Pacific Community Cup title for the third time.

The side is coming in with a few surprises up its sleeve as the Pacific Cup returns after two years.

Club vice president Muni Rajan has confirmed they’ve secured the services of former Rewa rep Kishan Sami and national striker Sairusi Nalaubu.

He says this will be a major boost to the side and they are getting the players together to make a solid combination.

“Given that we are the defending champions so we have to be strong and defend our title so just like all other teams we want to win, we just started last week and it’s been good players have been attending training”

Rajan also says that former national coach Christophe Gamel may help coach the team.

He adds the club has been in contact with Gamel who will be coming to Fiji on holiday.

The Pacific Cup will be hosted at Prince Charles in Nadi from the 24th to the 27th of this month.