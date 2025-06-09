North Macedonia hold off Belgium attack to claim vital World Cup point

[Source: Reuters]

North Macedonia put on a defensive masterclass to hold Belgium to a 0-0 draw away in their World Cup qualifier this morning and keep a one-point lead in Group J.

The visitors kept out everything Belgium could throw at them in a near 90-minute siege and lead with 12 points from six games, one ahead of Belgium who have a game in hand.

Belgium attacked almost from the start, with Jeremy Doku continually trying to open up the defence from the left flank and Kevin De Bruyne probing from the edge of the area.

But their efforts were thwarted by a committed defence and when it was breached, goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski came up with some key saves.

