North back in NCC after eight years

Labasa’s Northpole Football Club is making a long-awaited return to Cecil’s National Regional Club Championship after an eight-year absence, entering the competition as a strong contender for the title.

Many players in the lineup have been instrumental in Labasa’s successful season in the Digicel Fiji Premier League and their victory in the FMF IDC earlier this year.

The team boasts an impressive roster, including veteran goalkeepers Simione Tamanisau and Joji Vuakaca, a solid defensive lineup with players like Lekima Gonerau, Sekove Naivakananumi, Netani Suluka, Akeimi Ralulu, Dan Steiner, and creative midfield with Ashneel Raju, Melvin Mani, Ilisoni Lolaivalu, and Suhail Khan.

Their attacking options are just as formidable, with forwards Christopher Wasasala, Rusiate Doidoi, Eparama Moraica, and the versatile Malakai Arbaaz leading the charge.

Northpole FC will begin their NCC campaign tomorrow against Friends United at 11 am at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.