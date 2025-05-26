No more easy bets in football

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Questions have been raised regarding the pool draws for the 2025 Bic Fiji FACT, with football enthusiasts debating the fairness and balance of the two groups.

Group A features defending champions Lautoka alongside formidable contenders Rewa, Navua, and traditional giants Ba.

Meanwhile, Group B sees Extra Premier League table leaders Labasa, Nadroga, Nadi, and tournament hosts Suva.

Addressing these observations, Fiji Football Association’s General Manager Operations, Anushil Kumar, suggested that, based on recent Extra Premier League results, teams can no longer be definitively categorized as strong or weak.

He says there has been a visible shift from past eras when fans could often predict game outcomes solely based on a team’s reputation.

However, today’s football landscape is characterized by unpredictable performances from all sides.

Even established powerhouses like Ba and defending Fiji FACT champions Lautoka faced a challenging league season, only securing their qualification for the FACT with late comebacks in the standings.

“For example, everyone thought Navua was the top seed when the season started, but when they lost to Nadi 5-2, everyone started questioning Navua’s performance. But no one said maybe Nadi came better prepared.”

Kumar explained that this is a perfect example of behind-the-scenes preparations with diligent training and strategic tactics employed by coaches often go unnoticed by the public.

He encouraged fans not to underestimate any team, urging them to recognize that every club will be leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of victory.

The group matches are scheduled for May 30th, 31st, and June 1st, leading up to the semi-finals and final on June 7th and 8th, 2025.

Live commentary of the tournament will be available on Radio Fiji Two.

