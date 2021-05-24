No CVC this year

There will be no Champion versus Champion series this year.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf after the Council zoom meeting today.

Yusuf says the Digicel Premier League winner was supposed to play the Courts IDC champion but since there was no tournament last year, Fiji FA had decided not to have the CVC this year and 2021 will be marked as a ‘no event’.

However, the Fiji FA CEO adds that Labasa remains the CVC champion.

He says CVC may be considered after the league or they’ll just have it next year.