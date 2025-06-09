Newcastle striker Isak still determined to join Liverpool

Alexander Isak [Source: BBC]

Alexander Isak is still determined to leave Newcastle United and join Liverpool this summer.

The Athletic reported on Tuesday, external the striker, 25, was “adamant he will never represent Newcastle again”.

BBC Sport has not been able to verify this, but it is understood it is still the Swede’s “determined” ambition to join the Premier League champions before the deadline closes on 1 September.

The Magpies rejected a £110m bid from Liverpool for Isak on 1 August, with the Reds subsequently claiming that they were prepared to walk away from a deal.

Liverpool have also stepped up their attempts to sign Crystal Palace and England centre-back Marc Guehi, 25.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said following a pre-season friendly defeat by Atletico Madrid that “everything is in play” when it comes to Isak’s future, but stressed it was “clear” he “cannot involve” the striker in his current plans.

As such, Isak is expected to miss Newcastle’s Premier League opener at Aston Villa on Saturday (12:30pm BST).

The former Dortmund forward missed Newcastle’s pre-season tour of the far-east with a “minor” thigh injury.

He then trained alone at former club Real Sociedad, before returning to the UK last week.

Isak, who scored 27 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions last season, has three years to run on his deal in the north east.

