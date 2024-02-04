Newcastle come back from two down in epic 4-4 draw with Luton

Luton Town's Carlton Morris celebrates scoring their third goal with Elijah Adebayo [Source: Reuters]

Newcastle United fought back from two goals down in a rollercoaster 4-4 draw against Luton Town, who stayed just outside the Premier League drop zone, at St James’ Park.

Newcastle looked set for a comfortable home win when Sean Longstaff put them ahead after seven minutes but Luton, who thrashed Brighton 4-0 on Tuesday, equalised twice to go in 2-2 at the break.

The Hatters then turned the match on its head in four minutes of the second half.

Carlton Morris fired the visitors 3-2 up in the 59th minute with a retaken penalty first awarded after a long VAR check and Elijah Adebayo, a hat-trick hero against Brighton, made it 4-2 in the 62nd.

That was the signal for Eddie Howe’s men to move up a gear and Kieran Trippier pulled a goal back in the 67th before substitute Harvey Barnes equalised in the 73rd to deny Luton a league double over Newcastle this season.

Trippier’s goal was his first since August, 2022.

Newcastle could have grabbed a winner in the 85th when Jacob Murphy fired over the bar but Luton also missed an extra time chance for Chiedozie Ogbene.