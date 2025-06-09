New Kulas coach to be revealed tomorrow

[Source:File]

The new Fiji women’s football coach will be announced tomorrow, according to the Fiji Football Association.

The new coach comes in after the departure of former coach Angeline Chua.

This appointment comes at a crucial time, with the Fiji Kulas set to begin preparations for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup–Oceania Qualifiers scheduled for March.

The qualifiers represent a major pathway for the Kulas as they aim to compete with the region’s top teams on the road to the global stage.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Yusuf says the association is focusing on ensuring a smooth transition and maintaining preparation timelines.

He says they understand how important this period is for the Kulas, and their priority is to appoint a coach who can quickly integrate with the players and technical staff and guide the team effectively into the World Cup qualifiers.

Yusuf also acknowledged the contribution of Chua during her tenure and wished her well in her future, adding that the FFA remains committed to the long-term development of women’s football in the country.

The Kulas are expected to enter an intensive training phase, with local camps soon.

